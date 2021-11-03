A woman hopes that a father she has never met will donate bone marrow to save her life.

Sarah Langdale, 32, of Rugby, England, was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia when she was two years old.

When the body stops making enough new blood cells, this illness develops. Patients with the syndrome are frequently exhausted and more susceptible to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

Aplastic anemia can strike at any age and can be either short-term or long-term. The condition can be mild, moderate, or severe, and in rare situations, deadly. Medication, blood transfusions, and bone marrow transplants are all options for treatment.

Last year, Langdale told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo that her disease used to be tolerable but had gotten much worse over the previous two years.

She was also diagnosed with vulvar cancer at the age of 25, for which she is presently receiving treatment.

“Every three weeks, I get blood transfusions and platelet transfusions. She told the Echo, “I eventually started to lose my color and energy, and I couldn’t do anything.” “I have arms and legs, and I can function,” says the narrator, “but when it gets to that point, I feel lethargic.” According to the SWNS news agency, Langdale suffers from excessive weariness, heart palpitations, migraines, nausea, and a reduced immune system. When she cuts herself, she bleeds for a long time, and even minor bumps result in considerable bruising on her body.

Doctors have advised her that she requires a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible before her health worsens.

Langdale’s mother and one of her siblings also have a 50 percent chance of being a perfect bone marrow match. The 32-year-old, on the other hand, is hoping to find a better match with her father or half-siblings.

Langdale, on the other hand, has never met her father, and all she knows about him is that he resided near her childhood home in Northampton and is presumed to still be there. Her mother is likewise unaware of his existence.

“I’m on a mission to find my father; it could save my life,” Langdale said to the Echo. “I’m counting on my father to come forward. I’ve been on the lookout. This is a condensed version of the information.