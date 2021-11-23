A woman has been chastised for sharing photos of her sister’s teen daughter that have been Photoshopped.

An image-obsessed aunt has been chastised for uploading a series of images online in which she slimmed down her niece’s appearance.

Body dysmorphia is a mental health problem in which a person spends an excessive amount of time thinking about defects in their appearance. It is most typically seen in teenagers and young adults.

According to data published by the Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health in 2014, at the age of 13, 53% of girls in the United States are unhappy with their bodies, rising to 78% by the age of 17. Between 40 and 70 percent of girls are dissatisfied with two or more portions of their physique by the time they reach middle school.

It’s a scenario that one 37-year-old mother posted on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic is all too familiar with. Lucy, her 14-year-old daughter, has grown “a lot more self conscious” since becoming a teenager, according to the post.

“She continually compares herself to her classmates, celebrities, and other people,” her mother noted. “Right now, she’s in therapy, and I’m doing my best to tell her that she’s lovely just the way she is.” Lucy’s self-assurance, on the other hand, was severely shaken after she went to the mall with her aunt Valerie. Despite the fact that the trip went well, Lucy’s mother was concerned when she saw her “lying in her bed crying” a few hours later.

When she questioned what had happened, her daughter took out her phone and began scrolling through a series of images from their trip together that her aunt had put on social media.

Lucy’s looks was shortly revealed to have been altered. “She brightened her skin, whitened her teeth, and even slimmed down her waist,” her mother remarked. “Lucy also pointed out that Valerie just altered her in the images,” to make matters worse. The mother stated she decided to phone her sister and confront her about her activities because her daughter was upset. However, the aunt “doubled down” on her decision, assuring the mother that she was only “bettering” her daughter’s appearance. The argument quickly devolved into a full-fledged shouting confrontation, with the woman admitting to calling her sister a “dollar store Instagram slut” for her conduct.

