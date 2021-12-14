A woman gives birth at a grocery store and gives birth to a stranger who assisted the godmother.

In the midst of giving birth on the floor of a grocery store, a woman befriended a stranger.

Katie Covell, a 23-year-old from Leeds in the United Kingdom, was 40 months pregnant when she went to her local Morrisons in February 2020.

Her baby was three days late, and she admitted to The Sun that she had “never felt so miserable,” but she had decided to walk out of the house for a change of scenery and to pick up some last-minute necessities.

She brushed off an initial twinge while carrying a basket full of diapers and other products, but then slumped to the floor in one of the store’s aisles and screamed when she felt a “sharp agony shoot through” her.

One of the store’s cleaners went to her aid, and other employees summoned paramedics and erected a privacy screen over Covell.

She had given birth to a baby boy in less than 10 minutes, and by the time the paramedics arrived, she had already named him Sebastian. Covell and her kid were then taken to the hospital for examinations, and they were both found to be healthy.

On her action-packed excursion to Morrisons, Covell gained much more than a child.

Cherise, the cleaner who first cared to her, was dubbed the “supermarket rescuer” by Covell.

“Most importantly, I maintained contact with Cherise, the cleaner who assisted me in delivering Sebastian. She’d always been there for me when I needed her, and we quickly became great friends “she stated

Cherise was also invited to be the godmother of Covell’s son.

“Cherise was recognized, and my supermarket hero is now an important part of our family’s life. We even went to Morrisons to celebrate Sebastian’s first birthday “she continued.

A hamper of baby supplies was also provided to her by the grocery store.

