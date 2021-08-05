A woman explains how to use peanut butter to bathe hesitant dogs.

If your dog despises bath time, a woman on TikTok may have devised a brilliant way to ensure that your pet remains clean.

Laura Ashley, also known as nap.queen86 on the internet, revealed her trick for distracting her dog long enough to bathe them.

She starts by filming a bath running, with text that reads, “It’s bath time,” overlaid over the video, which you can see here.

“We need some peanut butter,” the camera cuts to woman holding a blue spatula smeared in peanut butter, with the phrase “We need some peanut butter.”

She then lathers it on the tub’s wall and shows her dog licking the condiment off while standing inside the tub.

While the animal is doing this, Ashley washes them clean by pouring water on them.

“I don’t even realize I’m taking a bath,” the text continues. Peanut butter is all I’ve ever known.”

The puggle, a pug and beagle mix, is enthusiastically enjoying the spread.

When the dog has done eating, however, they emerge from the bath evidently bewildered as to what has just happened.

The words “Oh no, the peanut butter is gone, how did this happen?” are written on the video, which was shared on February 15.

As they are wrapped in a towel, the small creature appears frightened and upset, but it is too late because the mission has been completed.

“I’m not a typical mom, I’m a cool mom #pugglelife #bathtok #doghacks #FamilyDay #TikTokFashionMonth,” Ashley captioned the beautiful video.

The brilliant prank has received a massive 13.2 million views and 3.1 million likes thus far.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

“Man he kept focused for SO LONG my dog could never,” one TikTik user, Dorganzola, remarked.

Meghan Eddy, another person, said, “The peanut butter is actually genius!”

” My dog is too smart for this,” Imani Hamilton revealed. I gave it a shot, and he came close. This is a condensed version of the information.