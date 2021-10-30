A woman comes across a box of live hamsters in a pet store dumpster.

A major pet store company is looking into reports that a crate of live hamsters was discovered abandoned in a dumpster behind one of its locations.

After TikToker bherman18 posted a video online capturing the claimed find outside one of PetSmart’s locations in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, PetSmart confirmed to Daily Dot that it is conducting a “study of the incident.”

In the video, a woman identified on the account as Bri Herman can be heard saying, “I just found a box of f***ing hamsters.” The video can be seen here.

The video cuts to a cardboard box labeled "live animals" that is then opened to reveal three live hamsters inside while she is speaking.

The video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times on TikTok, has prompted outrage among animal lovers.

Ft.xpapii wrote, “Those creatures deserve better.” “They aren’t merely merchandise to be sold.” “How can any employee just let animals to perish without guilt?” agreed User8044242950301. Kirra. “I’m so thankful you guys simply happened to visit that night,” Christine said. Despite the widespread outrage, some comments from people claiming to work with PetSmart stressed that the incident did not reflect usual standards.

“I work at a PetSmart in Canada, and I can assure you that we do not treat our animals like this,” remarked maddib.rapz. “We look after them very well.” PetSmart also issued a statement in response to the viral video, writing: “Thank you for drawing our attention to this. We’ve passed this along to our team, who will check into it right away.” In a subsequent TikTok post, Herman stated that she had contacted PetSmart’s corporate offices about the incident and that she had been assured that they will contact her once the incident had been investigated further.

Part 2 of the hamster. When the retailer contacts me, I’ll let you know! #fyp #petlover #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp # bri herman’s original sound She added the box was labeled “three Chinese dwarf hamsters” when she found it, which matched the description of the three creatures inside.

