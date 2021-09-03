A ‘weird’ Great Dane who enjoys licking windows has gone viral on the internet.

A video of a Great Dane behaving strangely has gone popular on TikTok, with nearly 15 million views.

We can see what living with her dog Hank is like in the video released by Ryanne O’Donnell.

The video begins with a shot of the black and white huge dog standing in a living room, which she posted to her Instagram account Ryanneandhank.

This is accompanied by a sound clip from Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde, in which she asks her lover, “So you’re breaking up with me because I’m too blonde?”

However, writing overlaid on the image replaces the lines “I’m too blonde” with “I’m too odd.”

The video then cuts to footage showing the colossal pet licking the exterior of a window with his tongue while his ears move in time to the beat.

The video then turns to Hank sitting on a sofa, almost completely engulfing the smaller brown dog’s head in his lips.

Hank is simply out living his life #greatdane

The two dogs are frozen in this stance, and the smaller dog’s weird eye motions, as if he doesn’t know what to do, add to the hilarity of the scene.

“Hank is truly just out here loving life #greatdane,” O’Donnell captioned the funny video, which you can see below.

Since being shared on August 27, the video has had 14.7 million views and 2.8 million comments, making it one of the most popular on the internet.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their delight at the pet’s antics.

“The other dog is like, ‘Oh my, Hank is doing it again, mom!’” wrote Girl123. ‘SAVE ME,’ says the narrator.

“Why do dogs do that lmao put another dogs head in their mouth lol my dog does that and I’m like but whyyy?” said another user, User1564876945269.

“The second dog: don’t worry, I’m fine, he does this every day,” Henny Babbiee said.

“TikTok asked if I found this video useful,” Maddie joked. “Yes, I said.”

“At least your dog isn’t creeping you out,” Danielle remarked.

“I was eating noodles and spewed it out,” Sabi grace revealed. It was all over the place.”

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Thank you very much.