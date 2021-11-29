A Viral X-Rated Optical Illusion: ‘Tell me it’s not just me who sees it,’ says the narrator.

A real-life optical illusion has gone viral after a lady seeking confirmation that she isn’t the only one with a dirty mind shared it on Twitter.

A shaft of sunlight shines through a naturally formed stone tunnel onto a stream and some surrounding foliage in this photograph.

It is, without a doubt, a picture of breathtaking natural beauty.

However, it’s also an image that, at first glance, appears to depict a shaft of a completely different kind for some.

Tell me I’m not the only one who notices it. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please twitter.com/M764PSxxx9 — Mairead Middleton (@Midge1415) 28 November 2021 The X-rated illusion was published on Twitter by a user who goes by the username Midge1415 and goes by the name Mairhead.

She said beside the tweet, “Tell me it’s not just me who sees it.” “Please, I’m concerned about myself.” The message has had over 17,000 Twitter engagements as of this writing, with users flocking to reassure the original poster that she is not alone in witnessing what she witnessed.

In reality, most people didn’t see anything else.

“I’m trying to figure out what it is because it can’t be what I’m seeing,” Netty0779 wrote.

“I’m embarrassed to tell you how long it took me to glimpse the shaft of sunlight,” MarianTrevilli1 concurred.

“There are some things that once seen cannot be unseen!” Chuyungo stated elsewhere. “Occasionally an image is just taken at the proper time,” StephenJenkins1 commented. Even British politician George Galloway chimed in, saying, “This is unsolicited, please don’t send me any more.” Many comments poured in from other people eager to share their own experiences with this occurrence.

Marie Fairclough shared her three-year-old granddaughter’s effort at a photo of her mother with a cup of coffee on social media.

My 3-year-old granddaughter drew a picture of Mummy with a cup of coffee.

twitter.com/y13sbQ3u2e

— Marie Fairclough (@MarieMrsf35) on #JohnsonOut#WearAMask 28 November 2021 Nicola Ellen recalls receiving a chocolate Santa Claus as a child.

Once upon a time, I had a chocolate santa… pic.twitter.com/5RNLgbF7SB November 28, 2021 — Nicola Ellen (@mumma miss) Haggy Hagarth shared an interesting photograph of her daughter’s baby Bambi toy.

This is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.