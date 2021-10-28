A viral video shows what English sounds like if you don’t speak it.

In his video, TikTok developer Daniel Wall wonders, “Have you ever wondered what English songs sound like if you don’t understand English?”

The video, which was shared on October 24, next shows an image of an artist named Adriano Celentano on the screen.

“Fortunately, we have Adriano, who has really written a song to simulate the way English sounds to non-English speakers!” Wall adds.

Celentano wrote the gibberish song, the TikToker reveals to the camera, because “he stated he wanted to do this because he wanted to motivate others to communicate more.”

“Take a look at these lyrics; they genuinely seem English. Let’s have a look at it right now.” Celentano then performs his song “Prisencolinensinainciusol,” which was released in 1972 and is named “Prisencolinensinainciusol.”

The Italian songwriter appears to be singing English words, but he is not, which is perplexing online users.

The caption on the TikTok video, which you can see below, reads: “Have you ever pondered how English songs would sound if you didn’t know the language? #adrianocelentano #gibberish #singer #songwriter #todayilearned #english #throwbacksongs #originstory #song #language #adrianocelentano” @danielswall @javikal @javikal @javikal @javikal @javikal @ Have you ever pondered how English music would sound if you didn’t know the language? #todayilearned #english #throwbacksongs #originstory #song #language #adrianocelentano #gibberish #singer #songwriter #todayilearned #english #throwbacksongs #originstory #song #language #adrianocelentano #gibberish a unique sound – Daniel WallWall’s video has received more than 980,200 likes so far, with roughly 6,000 people commenting on it.

“Why can I hear it, but not,” wrote Cow, a TikToker.

“It seems familiar, but I don’t know what he’s saying,” another individual, Playmaker Sports, commented.

Heisenberg scribbled: “Do you know how non-native English speakers perceive English songs? The only difference is that the words have no significance.” “When I hear this song, my brain doesn’t operate,” Lol explained. According to Pasalach: “Didn’t a lot of you miss the point? It has the same effect as not understanding the language because it resembles the sounds of English while having no meaning.” “Fun fact, my granddad knows every single word to this song since he assumed it was English when he was in Italy, so he learned the words to impress,” E3 said alongside a. This is a condensed version of the information.