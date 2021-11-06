A viral video shows a woman abruptly leaving her job over a public intercom.

An employee at a New Jersey retail chain quit her job on the public intercom, according to a TikTok video posted Thursday. The video was released on TikTok by @Anai xo, and it has already received over 4.4 million views in less than 24 hours.

“I’m simply quitting right now,” the TikTok user remarked as she picked up the intercom phone at the start of the video. The woman said over the intercom, “This is for Lorrell.” “F*ck you, b*tch, is all I have to say. Dumber, dumber, dumber, dumber, dumber, dumber, dumber You’re not going to speak to me in this manner because f*ck you.” A customer approached @anai xo as she finished up the phone and requested if she could give her a high five.

As they began talking, the customer said, “I f*ckin’ love you.”

@Anai xo also began scolding a man named Andre to “shut up,” revealing that he was the store’s assistant manager in the comments.

The consumer told the assistant manager, “She can quit however she wants.”

“I’m tired of biting my tongue,” the video’s description stated. “I’m sick of my employer treating me like a jerk. Make me cry by yelling at me.” @anai xo mentioned in the comments that the store was a Forman Mills in Passaic, New Jersey. She claimed her supervisor “constantly gaslights everyone” in the store, and she couldn’t take it any longer. “People are fleeing that job in droves because Laurel is sooo wicked!!!” @anai xo stated in a follow-up video with over 670,000 views that she was weary of being treated badly.

She claimed in the latest video, “She made me weep before, and I had to bite my mouth because I needed that money.” “I had to page and turn up the volume on that sh*t. I had to embarrass her, and I swear she was ashamed.” She claimed in the video that she walked out and quit her job without working the required two weeks. She also claimed in the comments that she wasn’t putting the job on her CV because she didn’t want it to damage her future career prospects.

Over 8,718 people reacted to @anai xo’s video, with many praising her decision to quit a terrible environment.

