A viral video shows a man discovering a “family” of mealworms in a cereal box.

In a previously unopened package of Frosted Mini Wheats, a TikToker claimed to have made an unfortunate—and unappealing—discovery. Several worms, it turned out, had unexpectedly found their way into the box and were already nibbling on the breakfast cereal.

According to the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station at Rutgers University, finding troublesome bugs in pantry staples is “not uncommon” (NJAES). These bugs can get into food “anywhere throughout the food chain,” including “during growth, harvest, or storage in the warehouse, store, or your home.” “Many hide in packing, chew through plastic bags and wrapping, and seek cover in the crevasses of shelves and walls,” even if an item is sealed and unopened.

It’s unknown how the bugs, which look to be mealworms, got inside TikTok user @mbutler20014’s box of Mini Wheats, but their mere existence sends shivers down the spines of many viewers.

The video begins with @mbutler20014 describing that he has been hearing noises coming from his kitchen cupboard since he went to the market to get cereal. He grabs the Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats and adds, “I think it’s coming out of this box.” The TikToker inspects the clear plastic bag after carefully opening the cereal box.

“Oh, yes, buddy,” he adds, pointing the camera at the contents of the bag, which reveal numerous nearly-hidden worms scurrying through the cereal. “We’ve brought some pals in here.” In the box, he reckons there are roughly 13 worms. “Found a full family in my cereal,” he jokes in the caption of his video.

The same day, a follow-up video urges viewers to “be on the lookout for special visitors” and displays more evidence of undesirable pests in the Mini Wheats.

According to a statement from Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner, the firm is aware of the TikToker claims and is looking into the matter. “We understand how terrible this must have been,” Bahner said. “Insects can enter properly sealed packaging as items leave our control and travel through distribution to retailers and people’s homes, despite several steps to prevent it. We learned about this report via social media on Sunday, and we’re working hard to find more.”

