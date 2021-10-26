A viral video of a woman exiting an Amazon delivery van has been viewed 10 million times.

People are wondering about what happened in a delivery vehicle after seeing a TikTok with over 10 million views.

The short video, which has over 700,000 likes on @patrickhook01’s TikTok account, showed a woman exiting an Amazon delivery vehicle and walking away while exchanging a backward glance with the person standing inside. Before closing the doors, the person stood at the van’s doorway for a beat.

“Amazon, be unique,” says the video caption.

Over 20,000 comments poured in, with many speculating on what the two might have been up to.

One TikTok user said, “What a gentleman he walked her to the door.”

Another viewer wondered what led patrickhook01 to start filming the video in the first place.

Some joked that their own orders were taking longer than expected to arrive.

One reader remarked, “Be doing everything except delivering items on schedule.”

The video was also used by commenters to make some provocative remarks about the popular delivery service.

A TikTok user noted, “She’s got that Prime Plus membership.”

“She got that prime bargain,” wrote another.

Another comment said, “Amazon is taking over every industry.”

“Wow, Amazon now does everything,” wrote another.

Others said that if the employee’s employer sees the video, the guy in the truck might be let go.

“[Dude] is probably going to get fired because of this video,” one commenter said.

“With all the technology in this century, you can’t get away with anything lol,” one reader said. “This guy is either going to be questioned or dismissed.” Another comment said, “Best and last day working at Amazon.”

Several other commentators agreed, and others expressed genuine anxiety about the possibilities.

One commenter commented, “Uploader gets a few likes.” “The public exaggerates the situation. The impoverished man is humiliated, and he is unable to support his family. Social networking sites!” Recently, a slew of odd viral videos have gone viral, amusing viewers.

