A viral video of a cat seeming “completely unprepared for the realities of parenthood” has gone viral.

On Twitter, a cat that appeared to be deep in thought about her life choices while surrounded by a feisty litter of kittens has gone viral.

Cats are infamous for being difficult to read.

“A cat’s body language can be nuanced, so it’s not always obvious to precisely understand how they’re feeling,” according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Pay attention to your cat’s eyes, tail, lips, and posture to obtain insight into its psyche.”

The expression on this cat’s face, on the other hand, is unmistakable. It’s a mix of terror, realization, and tiredness, and it’s quite understandable given the circumstances.

Seven cute kittens can be seen lying in front of or crawling all over their irritated mother, begging for her attention.

The most remarkable of the grey and white group may be seen straddling his bedraggled mother’s head backward. Even though four of the litter appear to be sleeping peacefully, the mother is awakened by the other three pawing at her for various reasons.

“One of my favorite very particular image genres is kitties that look entirely unprepared for the realities of fatherhood,” Theproestdwarf wrote on Twitter.

"One of my favorite very particular image genres is kitties that look entirely unprepared for the realities of fatherhood," Theproestdwarf wrote on Twitter.

It’s known as the “Motherhood, Yay” photo.

— Matthias Zarzecki (@matthias code) 13 November 2021 Meanwhile, Rrabagast uploaded a photo of a rhino mother having fun with her young baby.

This photo of a rhino mother is not of a cat.

rabagast (@rrabagast) (@rrabagast) (@rrabagast) (@rrabagast) 14 November 2021 Cecilie, a chicken with the most blank of blank looks, was recently introduced to fans by KatGeek.

