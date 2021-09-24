A video of McDonald’s unable to handle a large food order has sparked controversy.

A popular TikTok video of a McDonald’s failing to locate drivers to deliver a mound of food has sparked a controversy about how easy it is to order food from the fast food company.

The counter of a fast food business in the United Kingdom is covered in meals waiting to be delivered in a footage published to the app by an account called Contravolta123_ on September 20.

The several paper bags full of food cover every inch of the available area behind the Perspex glass, and the caption overlaying the clip reads: “This is what happens when you take 45 minutes to produce 1 order and no drivers want to collect.”

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention on the internet, with 514,300 views and 28,700 likes.

Many individuals also used the comments area to express their concerns about how the McDonald’s home delivery service, which launched in 2017 via Uber Eats, may cause such issues.

“Worst thing to happen to Maccies was getting 3rd parties in to deliver,” one TikTok user, Alan Barnes863, said.

“The problem is that even if the drivers do accept the order, it is stone cold, and the consumer blames the driver,” Laura continued.

Original sound – Contra Volta – @contravolta123 #fyp #mcdonalds

“McDonald’s is broken no,” Damien Cordner typed. Even though the kitchen is the same size, it has two drive-thrus, table service, click and collect, Uber, and in-store orders.”

“I waited 2 hours for McDonald’s on Uber Eats just for them to cancel my order, 2 hours,” Maya Wilson said.

“As I suggest, hire their own drivers and they won’t mind waiting,” Berto MacDonald wrote, citing Uber Eat’s policy of paying drivers for each delivery as the source of the problem. This pay-per-delivery system is ineffective for everyone.”

Some people claiming to be Uber drivers also stated that they refused to accept McDonald’s delivery orders.

“As a delivery driver, I purposely never accept McDonald’s orders,” a user named Porridge revealed. They never tip properly and are always a waste of time.”

“As an Uber driver, I despise delivering for McDonald’s; it’s the worst place,” Azlo added. There is a long wait time and This is a condensed version of the information.