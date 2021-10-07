A video of a young girl wielding two guns has been seen over 2 million times.

The viral video of a seven-year-old girl simultaneously firing two pistols has stirred an online debate about gun safety and Second Amendment rights.

Autumn Fry, a youngster, can be seen unloading two pistols, one in each hand, at an off-screen target in a video provided to Twitter by LiVe2DaNceATL.

Autumn Fry, who is wearing safety glasses and headphones in the video, then comes to a halt to check if one of the pistols is empty before tossing it to the ground.

She then fires the last weapon she has until it, too, runs out of ammo. She looks to the camera and smiles after the fire is completed.

Whatever you want to say about her, she’ll never be a victim.

— TheBigDave (@LiVe2DaNceATL) October 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/UIiZyQQfyR

“Say what you want, but she’ll be nobody’s victim,” LiVe2DaNceATL’s tweet caption reads.

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed more than 2.3 million times, with over 1,500 retweets and 6,475 likes.

Autumn’s Armory, a content hub based on photos and videos of Autumn Fry utilizing firearms, provided it.

Autumns armory has a YouTube channel with 158,000 subscribers and an Instagram account with 43,000 followers.

“We put up the YouTube channel because Autumn is an amazing little girl who is both a gun lover and a professional at managing weapons,” Autumn’s father, Randy Fry, told The Washington Newsday.

He went on to say, “She’s been shooting since she was very small.” “The purpose of the channel is to demonstrate to the rest of the world that some children are capable of far more than we realize.” According to Randy Fry, the channel demonstrates that “by correctly handling guns, they don’t have to be something to be feared or kept hidden away.” “People Autumn’s age are the future of guns in America, and we hope that by seeing what Autumn can do, other people will be motivated to at least give it a try.” Autumn’s Armory contains 76 videos on YouTube, including clips showing her shooting everything from Ruger Blackhawk 10mm revolvers to AR-15-style rifles while her father films and remarks.

The video used in the viral Twitter tweet was taken from a. This is a condensed version of the information.