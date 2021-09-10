A video of a woman yelling at her father as he relaxes in his dinghy during floods has gone viral.

Due to the remains of Hurricane Ida pounding the state, New Jersey has been hammered by extraordinary quantities of rainfall over the last few weeks.

Despite the widespread devastation wrought by the flooding, some people appear to be more relaxed about the situation than others.

One such person was captured in a video submitted to TikTok on September 2 by user Samantha Soth, which has received over 7.4 million views.

Her father can be seen sitting in an inflatable dinghy on a flooded street in the video, which can be viewed here.

His spell of rest, however, is short-lived, as a woman’s voice can be heard yelling, “Get out!” Now!”

The woman is Soth’s mother, according to the caption, and she is insisting that her boyfriend get off of the boat since there is a tornado warning.

With two laughing-face emojis, she wrote: “My mum yelling at my dad during a tornado warning just my dad.”

The father’s actions have gotten a lot of attention online since the 29-year-old released the video, which has already received 1.3 million likes.

Many others have expressed their pleasure at the man’s devil-may-care attitude in the 11,900 comments placed beneath the video.

“See, I told you I’d find a use for this,” K-Flan, a TikTok user, wrote.

“He appears like he’s having a fantastic time in his new swimming pool!” another person, Citydevils, remarked.

“If you can’t fight them, join them lamo,” Stacey Hurlman wrote beside a string of laughing-face emojis.

“No,” Riley said, “because this is an entire mood.”

“If the water wasn’t so filthy, I would do the same,” Daddy admitted.

“My neighbors and I went body boarding,” Nolann said.

“Bahaha, he’s having his best life!” joked User2489798036723.

“This is great,” Lyndsay Devine said. “If I were your neighbor, I’d be joining and grabbing a nice beer.”

