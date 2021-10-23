A video of a two-faced cat proving she is natural has gone viral.

With over 15.5 million views on TikTok, a video depicting a cat with a half-black, half-ginger face has gone viral.

The video was uploaded to the app by the Venus Two Face Cat account, which has over 2.3 million followers and is dedicated to the odd-looking feline.

The video starts with Venus approaching the camera, and we can see that one half of her face is covered in black fur and has a green eye, while the other half is ginger and has a vivid blue eye.

Even stranger, the colorway is split down the center of the pet’s face by what looks to be a clean line.

Venus’s body is then mottled with black and ginger, giving the cat a unique look.

“When I see “that’s sooooo edited on my IG [Instagram] images,” says text overlaid on the cat clip.

The video, which you can view here, then transitions to a series of “baby photos” from 2009, which indicate the animal has always had the distinctive markings.

“The #twofacecat #notphotoshop #bornthisway #heterochromia #catsoftiktok #tiktokcats #petsoftiktok #nocap,” reads the caption on the viral video.

The video has received over 3.1 million likes since it was released online on July 7.

Many people have flocked to the comments area to express their feelings about Venus’s unusual appearance.

“In 2021 people are thinking that is photoshopped?” commented one TikTok user, I [love]dogs.

“Dude why does the cat look so baddass?” commented another user, JohnnyJoestarSTB7.

“God’s works are lovely,” Nesyilol typed.

“It’s so wonderful,” Sally Pollard exclaimed. And it’s wonderful.” But why does Venus have this appearance? Many people thought Venus was a chimera, according to National Geographic, who investigated the animal’s looks when she rose to stardom on Facebook and YouTube in 2012.

When two embryos fuse together, the result is a chimera, an animal with cells that contain two forms of DNA.

According to Professor Leslie Lyons of the University of California’s Department of Cat Genetics, this is a regular occurrence in male tortoiseshell cats.

Venus, on the other hand, is not.