A video of a toddler reciting the “Jeopardy!” intro has gone viral.

With Jeopardy! having been a fixture on American television for decades, it’s no surprise that older generations remember it as a family favorite when they were growing up.

However, the youngest fan of the syndicated quiz show may have been revealed in an adorable TikTik video that has gone viral, with over 1.3 million views.

Stella Cocchi, who will be two years old next month, is seen in the video gleefully reciting the familiar words of Jeopardy! announcer Johnny Gilbert as he introduces the show.

Without missing a beat, the child repeats Gilbert’s words verbatim: “This is a game of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek, your host, has arrived!” The phonetic labeling of the child fan’s pronunciation, pointing out that she names the show “Jep-per-bees,” adds to the video’s warmth. You can also watch the TikTok video here.

Brooke Cocchi, the child’s mother, spoke with Good Morning America about why she believes the video has resonated with so many people since it was released on September 30.

“I was taken aback. Stella has received so much love on TikTok, it’s incredible “she stated “This video in particular struck a chord with a lot of people since it may be nostalgic for a variety of people. Many individuals know the theme entrance by heart, but it’s always entertaining to see someone else learn it as well.” Stella’s enthusiasm for Jeopardy! derives from her parents’ enthusiasm for the game show, which Cocchi and her husband watch religiously. Every night, they also play Jeopardy! on their Google Home device.

“It’s just nostalgic for my husband and me because we both grew up watching it with our grandparents,” Cocchi remarked. “We’ve made it a little tradition and will continue to do so.” JEP-PER-BEES! @mamacocchi #alextrebek #whatis #babystella #jeopardy a unique sound – MamaCocchi, who has over 100,000 TikTok followers, has warned that there will be even more sweetness from her daughter at the end of October, when she will dress up like late host Alex Trebek for Halloween.

Trebek, the popular host, hosted the show from its reinstatement in 1984 until his death in 2020. The star, who was born in Canada, died in November. This is a condensed version of the information.