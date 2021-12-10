A video of a man removing price tags from presents has gone viral.

TikTok is no stranger to inventing useful hacks that make the lives of most people easier. Present giving is on everyone’s mind as the holiday season approaches, and this latest hack makes it much easier.

Most people prefer to keep the price of the gift a secret, but a half-ripped off sticker isn’t always that appealing.

@tony.zak, a TikTok user, posted his tip for removing fussy price stickers from tags without leaving sticky remains all over the place.

“”Grab a toaster and fry the price tag for around 20 seconds,” he advised, “it should melt the stickiness away and the tag will come off as good as new.” Keep the cash for yourself.” Despite the fact that he recommended using a toaster, he utilized a sandwich press in the video, which has a much smoother surface.

The tip has been watched 4.7 million times since it was posted, and it has been liked by over 164,000 people.

The hack is most likely to work only on thermal price labels, and it’s best to cook with caution and fire safety in mind.

@tony.zak

Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker – Tik Toker

You can also see the video here.

When it comes to presenting gifts, the majority of people agree that removing the price tag is crucial. “Any present should be removed,” one user said.

“Whether it’s cheap or not, traditional decorum dictates never revealing the price,” another concurred.

While some indicated that using a hairdryer would suffice, others came up with entirely new methods that they thought were significantly more straightforward.

One TikTok member said, “What if….hear me out…just tear the entire tag off.”

“Or you could just scribble over it with a sharpie,” someone else suggested.

This TikTok hack is far from the only holiday present-themed one to emerge from the app this year.

Chantel Mila, @mama mila_, a lifestyle blogger, went viral in November with her tip for creating professional-looking wrapping at home.

Mila used an iPhone 13 box as an example, aligning it in a square. This is a condensed version of the information.