A video of a man ramming a woman’s car with a shopping cart after she declines a date has gone viral, igniting outrage.

Anger and concern have been expressed online after disturbing footage shows a guy attempting to ram a woman’s car with a shopping cart after she repeatedly refused his advances.

Maybeimlowclass submitted the video to TikTok, where it has over 1.6 million views, with many pushing for the woman in the video to press charges. You can see it here.

A woman can be seen pulling a shopping cart with a puppy towards a white automobile in the video, while a man can be heard shouting “shorty” at her.

“Do you mean yes?” she asks. He may be heard saying, “You’re cute man, what’s up?” “Can you give me your phone number?” “Nah, I’m good,” she says nicely as she walks towards her car.

Unfazed, the man continues to grill her with questions.

“Are you taken?” Do you have a man? “Are you single?” he inquires.

She says, “Yeah, I’m OK.”

The man goes on to inquire if she has a Snapchat or Twitter account via which he may reach her.

She responds sweetly once more, telling him “I’m good” and “no, you can go” at random intervals.

Even still, the man does not accept “no” as an answer and continues to bother the woman as she approaches her car.

“How’s it going, man?” “Where cha going?” he inquires once more.

She responds, “I’m OK.”

“I can’t talk to you?” he asks, bewildered by her reluctance to stop and converse.

“I’m OK,” she adds once more. “You are free to leave.” “What’s up?” he inquires once more. “What’s up, we’re trying to get to Walmart, what’s up?” “I’m OK!” she exclaims, becoming frustrated at his indifference to her pleadings.

“Alright, can I come touch your doggie?” the man asks, attempting to divert the subject. You’ve got a cute puppy on your hands. Is this your vehicle, right here? Is this your vehicle, right here? Is this your vehicle? “What is this white car?” She screams, “Yes, it’s my f***ing automobile!”

He asks if she can give him her Instagram or phone number because he is still not hearing her. “You can go,” she says each time. @maybeimlowclass Firsthand experience as a woman. #CandyCrushAllStars #SaveIt4TheEndZone #HowIBathAndBodyWorks original sound – G Baby He proceeds to maneuver his shopping cart towards the nearby store, finally seeming to get the hint. “I despise being a. This is a condensed version of the information.