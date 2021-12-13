A video of a Labrador attempting to skateboard has gone viral on the internet.

With over 2.5 million views, a video of a dog showing off his skating abilities at a skatepark has gone viral online.

A yellow Labrador can be seen scooping up a skateboard in his jaws in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by an account called Fabiandoe0.

The cute animal then drags the skateboard to the paved skating area, flips it over, and starts pushing with his front legs as his back legs peddle behind him.

The dog is subsequently filmed skating around with a group of young skaters who appear to disregard him as though his behavior is usual.

“Mans is puttingtin in a sesh #fyp #skateboarding #dog,” Fabiandoe0 captioned the sweet video, which you can see here.

Since it was shared on December 9, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 4,300 likes and 11,600 shares.

Many individuals have also flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the stunning film.

“Please get him a board, he got the enthusiasm,” one TikTok user, Brad, said.

“And I thought Dexter was cool… he needs to raise his game up to meet this dude,” wrote Dexter the Balancing Dog.

Hay It is I who am writing to you. “I feel like the dog was a skater in a previous life,” Twich continued. Many viewers were surprised at how unresponsive the skateboarders were to the dog’s abilities, with Fairy exclaiming, “WHY ARE THEY JUST SITTING THERE LIKE IT’S NORMAL?” “Why is no one bothered unless the person recording this dog must be local,” [email protected] said. “Only a group of young skaters would have no reaction to this,” Sydneychurchman0 said. Leslie enquired: “Why isn’t everyone enthralled by him? I would have gone insane lol.” “Nobody in the back is smiling or reacting,” H03 33 typed. “This has to be a common event.” “WHY IS NO ONE AMAZED THAT THE DOG IS TRYING TO MIMICK THE HUMANS SKATEBOARDING?” Maryana wondered. “They’re all used to it,” the poster of the video explained. Another video of a Labrador just became viral on TikTok.

