A video of a blind guy marrying a woman dressed in tactile clothing so he could feel her beauty has gone viral.

Anthony S. Ferraro, a self-described paralympic athlete, musician, motivational speaker, skater, and surfer, added another title to his resume: husband.

The blind content creator recently revealed footage from his wedding to Kelly Anne Ferraro on social media. The film featured crucial events from the wedding day, as well as one noteworthy detail: the bride’s “tactile” bridal gown. On TikTok, the video has garnered a lot of love, with over 520,000 views, 100,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

The tactile wedding gown’s inclusion in the couple’s big day demonstrates how clothes can be redesigned to suit a variety of sensations rather than simply visual ones, and emphasizes the necessity for inclusive clothing.

“Textures are particularly essential to me because I’m blind,” Ferraro told The Washington Newsday.

He explained, “Kelly really wanted to… make it incredibly special for me.” “She went above and above” in her search for the perfect wedding gown, which featured silk, chiffon, lace, and velvet to make it “tactilely pleasant.”

Ferraro said his wife tried on “so many different dresses” before settling on the perfect one. “She began to cry…. That’s when she realized what had happened. It was fantastic because she wouldn’t tell me anything about it until she came down the aisle and I got to touch it.” “It was so lovely to me… I could imagine her exactly in my brain,” Ferraro added.

The video has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, and viewers have been affected by their love story. “It was definitely the most incredible day,” Ferraro says in the film, “where so many friends and family gathered to support our love.”

Many viewers were particularly astonished and intrigued by the bridal gown, as the concept of “tactile clothing” for persons with impaired vision is still relatively new.

The clothing was dubbed “the loveliest thing ever” by one commenter.

"OMG she's wearing a dress you can feel!!" wrote someone else. "Wow, that's lovely!" Congratulations."