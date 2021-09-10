A vegetarian wedding guest was served cold mushrooms, which sparked an online debate.

A wedding is one of the most important days in a married couple’s lives, but it’s all about the free food for the guests.

Okay, that isn’t entirely true, but one of the clear benefits of attending such an event is overindulging in a room full of happy people.

However, we can be disappointed by the gastronomic options that follow the ceremony on rare occasions, and one vegetarian woman recently came to Mumsnet to express her dissatisfaction with the meat-free alternative at an expensive wedding.

Higgeldypiggeldy35, a poster with the account handle Higgeldypiggeldy35, expressed her experience on the forum-led website on September 6 by beginning a discussion with 590 posts titled: “What’s the worst food you’ve been served at a wedding?”

She went on to say that as a vegetarian, she’s had her fair share of “s***y wedding feasts,” but that her most recent encounter “tops the biscuit.”

She then said that her unsatisfactory lunch took place at a “fancy wedding, extremely pricey and exclusive setting.”

“Meat eaters feasted, and it looked incredible; I was served……a grilled mushroom that was cold.”

“So, to make me feel better, what’s the worst meal you’ve ever been served?” the lady asked the website users.

Others, like Marcipex, resorted to social media to share their experiences with vegetarian options at such occasions, writing: “A big fat nothing – pyramids of Cornish pasties and nothing else at all.” There were no veggie pasties, and all of the pasties were beef.”

“I’m also a vegetarian,” AnneLovesGilbert typed. I was served sloppy veggie lasagna that had probably been in the freezer for a decade with a sheet of grease proof paper halfway through at an outrageously OTT do in a stately mansion the couple were still paying for when the divorce went through.”

“Mushroom risotto with no mushrooms, just blobs of rice floating in veggie stock,” Anystarinthesky described her least favorite veggie entrée.

SomethingElf revealed that one wedding was too cheesy for her, saying, “I’m veggie.” This was a wedding menu that would kill you with cheese. Starter: goat’s cheese and some sort of rocket. Main course: a cheese-based meal (think fancy lasagne). Cheese cake for dessert. Afternoon snack: a cheese platter.”

Lannistunut bemoaned the fact that she had attended a wedding where there was a. This is a condensed version of the information.