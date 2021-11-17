A Utah billionaire has pledged to donate 90% of his fortune to charity.

A billionaire from Utah has committed to donate virtually all of his wealth to assist others.

On Tuesday, November 16, Jeff T. Green, a giant in the advertising technology field, announced that he had signed The Giving Pledge.

Warren Buffet, along with Bill and Melinda Gates, developed the commitment, which has been signed by hundreds of billionaires.

Green, a graduate of Brigham Young University who currently resides in Thousand Oaks, California, tweeted the news: “Before or after I die, I plan to give away the great bulk of my wealth through data-driven charity.

“More than 90% of my net worth is my goal. But I will also give of my time, my most valuable asset, to carefully allocate those dollars and to be directly involved.” Green is the 253rd richest man in the world, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $6 billion.

In his letter expressing his commitment, The Trade Desk’s CEO and Chairman revealed that he had grown up with financial difficulties.

He elaborated: “I grew up, like many others, thinking about money. I recall standing in line with my mother for government food giveaways when I was a child.

“Until I was well into adulthood, I was continuously concerned about not having enough money to get by. However, it was never truly about the money. It was always about the power of money.” While money cannot purchase happiness, it “can enable us to alter practically everything” if utilized by the right people at the right moment, according to the 44-year-old.

Green indicated that through Dataphilanthropy, the charitable arm of his family foundation, he will invest in businesses, communities, and individuals, utilizing both time and money to help them succeed.

He expressed himself as follows: “My charity isn’t about giveaways or politics; it’s about ensuring the best possible outcomes for all potential talent, which can only benefit our country and humanity. It will encourage people to seize opportunities rather than avoid them.” The businessman also explained how he hopes to make education more available to all people, saying: “Education broadens our horizons, and educated citizens are critical to a well-functioning, prosperous society.

“In some ways, I believe we’ve succeeded in most of the Western world. This is a condensed version of the information.