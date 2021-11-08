A total of nine times For Everyone, James Corden Ruined the Art of Cinema.

James Corden has recently become somewhat of an internet punching bag, but it wasn’t always like this.

He was once a household name in his native country as the co-writer of the hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey, and audiences found him attractive in shows like The History Boys and Doctor Who.

Not only that, but he received a Tony Award in 2012 for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors, which several critics hailed as one of the funniest onstage turns they had ever seen. He was even in a Mike Leigh film, and Leigh is notorious for casting only the best actors.

Then, one by one, the wheels on the James Corden fan bus began to fall off. There appeared to be two explanations behind this. To begin with, his name became suddenly connected with anything and everything, as if his nightly appearance on television as host of The Late Late Show wasn’t enough. Second, he got engaged with a lot of TV shows and movies that were (objectively) bad—and what he was doing in them was much worse.

Nonetheless, Corden was keen to prove to the audience that he can sing and would take any musical part provided to him to do so (maybe this is a prerequisite for talk show hosts, as Jimmy Fallon seems hellbent on demonstrating his singing impersonations at any given opportunity). If you’re reading this, Jimmy, we don’t want to hear you; we just want to listen to Ariana Grande’s Celine Dion cover!).

Corden’s ubiquity in musicals has prompted a petition from fans requesting that he not be cast in the film adaptation of Wicked.

We look at nine occasions James Corden damaged the art of movie for everyone in this article.

The first is the prom.

Among all the scandals surrounding the Golden Globes this year, the most damning was the nomination of Corden for Best Actor for his depiction as gay Broadway star Barry Glickman by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Simply said, his understated portrayal of a gay actor was borderline bigoted, especially when paired with actual gay actor Andrew Rannells, who could have done a better job in his sleep.

