A toddler’s bond with a Husky since birth has melted hearts all over the internet.

After his parents shared a montage of them throughout the years—all the way back to when he was a newborn—the wonderful lifetime bond between a 3-year-old kid and his dog has gone popular online.

The Wallman family hails from Manchester, England, and their three huskies, Millie, Rupert, and Lola, have amassed a big online following under the handle @milperthusky.

This time, though, it’s Millie’s endearing rapport with Parker, one of their three children, that has sparked interest online, as Reddit uncovered a montage of the two and boosted it on the popular site.

The film, which was made by the family, has become a yearly event, demonstrating their ever-deepening closeness. The video, which was posted in June, starts with Parker and Millie’s first meeting as a baby, with the husky approaching him to sniff him.

Millie is at peace enough to rest her snout on Parker’s head, who is equally at ease, after one week. One month later, the two are cuddling on the floor, the dog’s head resting in Parker’s lap.

Parker is just as enamored with Millie as she was with him at three months, caressing her head and focusing on her ear. Millie is up close and personal with Parker, licking his face after a year of friendship.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.