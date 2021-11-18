A ‘Titanic’ movie fan notices something they hadn’t noticed before: ‘Mind Blown.’

Titanic, directed by James Cameron, may be one of the most popular films of all time, but it’s far from flawless, as one astute fan has pointed out.

The Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet romance epic reigned supreme as the highest-grossing film of all time for 12 years after its premiere in 1997, before being dethroned by James Cameron’s follow-up, Avatar, in 2009.

Despite this, it remains one of the most popular films of all time, with IMDB rating it first among the top 40 most watched films of all time.

Titanic was susceptible to multiple viewings in an era before online streaming, with some fans willing to sit through the 3-hour-and-14-minute runtime again and again—with Titanic fan site Encyclopedia Titanica claiming someone set a record of 130 sittings at one multiplex.

Despite this, social media allows fans to discover previously unnoticed Easter Eggs and other subtle touches, such as the one discovered by a Titanic superfan about the real-life role of J. Bruce Ismay, the chairman of White Star Line, the company that owned the ship.

While this depicts the great aspects of cinema fandom, it is not totally true.

Penelope Kay, an eagle-eyed Titanic enthusiast, may have just wrecked future viewings of the film by releasing a clip to TikTok exposing the film’s understandably old special effects.

Kay published a video of herself viewing a sequence where the camera pans over the top of the Titanic under the handle littlepenn_.

Except it’s not the Titanic; instead, it’s a computer-animated replica of the ship that, by today’s standards, appears a little too simple.

You may see the video here:

♬ Penelope Kay's original sound Before the movie turns to the two real-life actors, a computer-animated member of the ship's crew walks across the main bridge of the ship towards the captain. In a modern context, the Titanic's cartoonish appearance or the crew member's clearly awkward saunter across the deck make for a disturbing watch.

