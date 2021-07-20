A Titanic fan points out an amazing historical Easter egg in the film that has gone unnoticed.

J. Bruce Ismay, the chairman of White Star Line, which owned the Titanic ship, is the subject of the Easter egg. Ismay appears in several scenes throughout the film and in one particularly memorable incident.

Ismay has become the subject of rumors about his role in the Titanic’s sinking throughout the years, despite his insistence that he was only a passenger on the ship and had no say in her operation.

Rumours circulated that Ismay had pressed the ship’s captain to speed up the journey in order to generate publicity for the corporation. This concept was encapsulated in a moment in the film that, according to Rafa Avali, was based on the testimony of a real Titanic passenger and even featured her.

“The press understands the size of Titanic; now I want them to wonder at her speed,” Ismay says in the scene. We need to offer them something new to look forward to. Titanic’s maiden voyage must generate headlines.”

The “interesting historical aspect” here, according to Avali, is that it was “inspired by a true discussion overheard by an actual Titanic survivor.”

Avila related the story of a passenger who testified after the Titanic’s disaster that she overheard a conversation between the captain and the first officer about the ship’s speed. That particular exchange influenced the dialogue in the film.

In fact, eagle-eyed viewers may spot the same passenger in the background of the scene, sipping tea and briefly peeking at the characters, indicating that she’s paying attention.

Elizabeth Lindsey Lines, a woman who boarded lifeboat #9 when the Titanic was sinking and was transferred aboard the RMS Carpathia shortly after, is thought to have been portrayed in the scene.

Lines submitted a deposition in November 1913, in which she claimed to have overheard a conversation between Ismay and Captain Smith on April 13, 1912. However, the movie’s account of events and discourse were greatly exaggerated. This is a condensed version of the information.