A Timeline of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Relationship

Following the birth of their baby, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have quietly started a major new phase in their relationship.

Clara McGregor, 25, McGregor’s eldest daughter, announced the news on Instagram, sharing two photos of herself holding the baby.

“Welcome to the world, little brother, congrats to my Dad and Mary—this is the best gift,” Clara captioned the photos on Sunday.

Esther McGregor, Clara’s younger sister, received the bundle of joy in a similar fashion, posting a trio of photos on the image-sharing platform.

“Met my younger brother dressed as a pirate,” she captioned the cute photographs. I strongly suggest it! Laurie, please accept my heartfelt greetings.”

