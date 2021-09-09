A Texas woman threatens a pro-mask judge in a grocery store, saying, “They’re going to hang you.”

After he frequently come out in support of wearing masks, a Texas lady filmed herself aggressively abusing a judge in a grocery shop.

On Sunday, the woman encountered Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff while shopping at an H-E-B grocery store in San Antonio.

Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg ignored Governor Greg Abbott’s ruling prohibiting mask restrictions in August, mandating masks to be worn in all city and county buildings.

He’s also spoken out on social media in support of mask mandates in schools, much to the displeasure of those who oppose the practice.

The woman can be seen pursuing Wolff out of the store, saying that he is a “traitor,” “communist,” and “devil worshipper” in the video, which was posted to Instagram under the handle ashleyrockshair.

She accuses Nelson Wolff of being a communist and a traitor.

A disguised H-E-B employee tries to intercede but is denied by the lady, who also labels him a “traitor” before following Wolff into the store’s parking lot.

“How are you going to back the devil rather than God? She screams, “Straight communism!”

Wolff, unmoved by the remarks, begins piling groceries into his car. While this is going on, the insults persist.

She informs him, “You’re going to jail, and they’re going to hang you.”

“The Nuremberg Trial, treason, crimes against humanity. You’re on your way down.”

“You best enjoy your freedom while it lasts, friend, because you have to answer to God,” she continues.

She walks away from Wolff after a three-and-a-half minute diatribe.

