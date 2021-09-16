A Texas man who contracted COVID twice now suffers from PTSD as a result of his fears of contracting it again.

After contracting COVID-19 twice, a Texas man is now suffering from PTSD and worries of contracting the virus a third time.

COVID was initially captured by Shaun Santiago of Houston, Texas in the summer of 2020.

Santiago said KHOU, “I was in the ICU for two weeks.” “Because the physicians and nurses are fully clothed, you can’t see how they truly look. There isn’t a single human interaction.”

Santiago, who works for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as a Program Director, was released from the ICU after testing negative for COVID twice. Santiago went to the emergency room a few weeks later because he wasn’t feeling well.

Santiago was brought to the hospital after a doctor told him he had COVID for the second time.

Santiago explained, “I answered, ‘I can show you my two negative results.'” “She didn’t say anything sarcastic, but she did say, ‘You’re one of the lucky ones who caught it twice.'”

Santiago felt relieved when word surfaced that pharmaceutical companies were working on a third booster shot, despite the fact that he has PTSD from fighting COVID on multiple occasions.

“I don’t want to catch it a third time,” says the narrator. I’m not sure I’ll be able to capture it a third time. He said, “I’m not even sure whether the scientists know if you can catch it a third time.”

Long-haul COVID patients are treated by Dr. Louise McCullough, a neurologist at University of Texas Health. According to McCullough, 35% of persons with mild COVID suffer from PTSD three months after recovery, while 77 percent of people with severe COVID suffer from PTSD.

“We have treatment for anxiety, sadness, PTSD, insomnia, and all of those things,” McCullough said. “All you have to do is talk to your doctor about them, and don’t be embarrassed about them since they’re so common.” You’re not the only one who feels this way. You are not ill. You haven’t been harmed in any way. All you have to do now is work through it.”

“The best thing you can do is protect yourself,” McCullough concluded her remarks. Vaccinate yourself. Put on a mask. “Clean your hands.”

Due to an increase in COVID patients, three hospitals in Houston had to close in August 2021.

This website received a statement from Memorial Hermann on August 24. This is a condensed version of the information.