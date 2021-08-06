A Texas fisherman died after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria.

After being afflicted with a “flesh-eating” disease, a prominent Texas fisherman died at the age of 61.

According to an obituary issued by the McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, Raymond “Skipper” H. Mock died on July 30 at a medical center in Brownsville, Texas, after complications from vibriosis, a disease caused by roughly a dozen species of bacteria from the genus vibrio.

Mock died of the infection after suffering organ failure and sepsis, according to mysanantonio.com. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that happens when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues. His family and friends believe he contracted the infection through an oyster cut.

Mock learned to fish from his grandfather and spent much of his time on the water on South Padre Island, which is located off the southern coast of Texas. He started a fishing tour service in 1982 and went on to become a well-known local fisherman in the years that followed, helping to establish Cameron County as a sought-after fishing destination.

“Skipper was a buddy to everyone he met and was adored by a large number of people. All who knew him will remember his free-spirited, laid-back, and fun-loving personality. At South Padre Island, Texas, his legacy will live on in perpetuity. Captain Skipper Mock, rest in peace,” stated the obituary.

Following Mock’s death, some of the fisherman’s loved ones, including a close buddy, John Dargan, paid tribute to him.

Dargan said on Facebook, “Captain Skipper Mock, my very dear buddy and brother for over thirty years.” “I always thought of you as a particular member of my family. A man of steel with a golden heart. The best sea captains you’ll ever have the pleasure of fishing with. Skipper, may you rest in peace. Every day, we shall remember and think about you.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Vibriosis is estimated to cause 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vibrio parahaemolyticus, the most often reported species, is likely to be responsible for around 45,000 of these cases.

The majority of persons who have been infected with Vibrio bacteria will recover. This is a condensed version of the information.