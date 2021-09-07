A terrifying video of a reptile handler being bitten by a massive 20-foot snake is available online.

A terrifying scene was captured on tape when a large snake buried its jaws into the arm of a seasoned reptile handler.

Jay Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, routinely shares videos on Instagram of his encounters with the zoo’s animals.

Brewer has a lot of experience with reptiles, whether it’s crocodiles, alligators, or the park’s outstanding snake collection.

When dealing with the zoo’s 20-foot reticulated piebald python, he got a little more than he bargained for.

The seasoned reptile handler gives fans a closer look at the challenges and tribulations of relocating a large snake from a nesting box to another enclosure in a video shared to Instagram.

The clip, which was posted to Brewer’s jayprehistoricpets account, is difficult to see, but that hasn’t stopped it from receiving 975,000 views.

Brewer is well aware that the snake, who he refers to as “Grumpy Super Mom” because of the eggs she is guarding, will attempt to attack him right away.

“I swear she’ll turn into Super Mom on me at some point,” he warns the videographer.

The snake appears to have only one eye for the cameraman at first, then in one terrifying moment, snaps out at them, causing anxious laughter all around.

It doesn’t take long for the snake’s gaze to be drawn to Brewer.

While the snake is “a beast of a reticulated python,” the reptile enthusiast admits that dealing with her is a “matter of burning her energy out so she can be put away safely.”

That plan goes out the window fast, though, when the snake gives him what he originally characterizes as a “love tap” on his left forearm after multiple narrow misses.