A subway worker was fired after filming himself putting food on the toilet seat and trashing a restaurant.

A Subway sandwich artist has been fired after filming himself wrecking one of the restaurant chain’s locations and arranging food on a toilet seat.

The fast food worker can be seen stomping on sandwich ingredients and placing deli meats around a restroom in the videos, which first received notice on Reddit.

Another video showing the man throwing bread and other sandwich materials to the floor behind the restaurant counter was discovered by Washington Newsday.

The man's nefarious activities were initially exposed after a video titled "Subway worker walks on food for clout" was shared to Reddit. The man can be seen in the video putting a number of metal containers full of various Subway sandwich fillings and ingredients over the restaurant's floor.

He then records himself purposefully walking from one box to the next, treading on previously untouched food items.

The video had been upvoted 14,900 times on the platform at the time of writing.

Soon after, a new video appeared on Reddit, titled “the same Subway worker who was [sic]stepping on food, now puts food on the toilet.”

The man can be seen in the 11-second video showing viewers a toilet seat decked with deli meats that match the description of those seen in a typical Subway restaurant. On the floor of the bathroom where the video was shot, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and other salad components can be seen.

The video has gotten a total of 20,800 upvotes at the time of publication. The unnamed Subway employee had previously published a series of videos to Instagram and YouTube under the account JumanneStruggled, it was later learned.

