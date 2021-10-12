A Study Suggests That Getting Enough Natural Sunlight Exposure Can Help With Sleep and Mood.

Are you having trouble sleeping? A team of researchers discovered that spending time outside and getting enough natural sunshine may be the key to better sleep quality and happiness.

According to the authors of a new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, light can alter characteristics such as people’s mood, sleep, and even circadian rhythm. The modern world, on the other hand, has “blurred this boundary” between human evolution’s day and night habitats.

When it comes to the impact of light on health, for example, the focus has largely been on the need of avoiding light at night because it may upset people’s body clocks, according to Angus Burns, study lead and PhD student at Monash University’s Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health.

However, while the harmful consequences of light exposure at night have been well-documented, the impact of light exposure during the day has not received as much attention, according to the researchers.

Researchers examined data from over 400,000 adult participants in the U.K. Biobank program and discovered that low daylight light exposure was a risk factor for sleeplessness, bad mood, and depressive symptoms.

The researchers discovered that the individuals spent an average of 2.5 hours of daylight each day outside. However, each additional hour spent outdoors during the day was connected to a number of advantages, including a lower risk of lifetime major depressive illness, a lower risk of using antidepressants, a lower level of neuroticism, and “better happiness.” “Moreover, each hour of daily light was linked to easier waking, less frequent weariness, less insomnia symptoms, and an earlier chronotype,” the researchers said.

“The effects of light on the circadian rhythm and the direct effects of light on mood centers in the brain could explain these findings,” Burns said.

As a result, Professor Sean Cain, who also conducted the study, stated in the news release that making minor tweaks could result in a deluge of improvements.

“Inadequate daily light exposure could be a crucial element contributing to poor mood and sleep outcomes in depressive illnesses,” Cain explained. “My general advise to everyone is simple: obtain as much light as possible when the sun is out, but keep it dark after it sets. Your body will appreciate it.”