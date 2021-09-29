A study in the United States discovered traces of 450 pesticides in popular fruits and vegetables.

Consumer Reports found residues of more than 450 distinct pesticides in common fruits and vegetables after analyzing five years of data collected by the US Department of Agriculture. Pesticide levels in several vegetables and fruits above the CR’s potentially dangerous threshold in some circumstances.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) publishes a “dirty dozen” list every year, naming the produce with the highest pesticide levels. Strawberry, spinach, apples, grapes, cherries, and tomatoes are among the foods on the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) “Dirty Dozen” list this year.

According to CR’s investigation, around 20% of the food, such as fresh green beans, peaches, and potatoes, received “poor” ratings.

Pesticides can cause reproductive and hormonal disorders, diabetes, degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and ADHD, and malignancies, according to the Pesticide Action Network (PAN). Pollinators and other useful insects are killed by pesticides, which has an impact on ecosystems.

In the report, Senior Policy Analyst Charlotte Vallaeys of CR suggests buying organic whenever possible to avoid pesticide exposure and safeguard the environment and agricultural workers. “However, we recognize that organic might be more expensive, so it isn’t always an option.”

Avoiding imported foods because they may contain traces of pesticides banned in the United States is another option. In addition, consumers could replace low-scoring vegetables with higher-scoring vegetables, such as green beans with broccoli.

During their research in the United Kingdom, PAN discovered a dangerous “cocktail of pesticides” in vegetables. However, pesticides were identified in 87.2 percent of grapes and 86.7 percent of oranges, according to the Pesticide Action Network.

Over the course of five years, CR assessed over 24,000 samples and computed the rating based on pesticide levels that would be detrimental to a 35-pound child.

“An object with a poor rating is more dangerous than one with a fair or better rating. Chronic exposure poses a concern, according to the study. “Most of the time, choosing produce with the highest ratings can lower the risk of future harm.”

People should aim to shop as organically as possible, according to Consumer Reports. However, according to the CR study, buying organic fruit for some produce did not reduce the risk of pesticide exposure.

According to the findings, organic spinach cultivated in the. This is a condensed version of the information.