A study discovered that using a mix-and-match booster method results in a higher COVID immune response.

According to the Com-Cov trial, a mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine plus booster combination results in higher levels of neutralizing antibodies and T-cells than receiving the same brand of vaccination and booster.

The study looked at AstraZeneca and Pfizer combinations, followed by Moderna or Novavax, and discovered that higher levels of antibodies and T-cells were linked to a mix-and-match response rather than the same brand.

For countries with inadequate capabilities for freezing large volumes of vaccine doses, a mix of vaccination doses and boosters from different companies could be effective. More people will get immunized with a mix-and-match method.

“We’re demonstrating that you don’t have to follow rigorously to receiving the same vaccine for a second dose… and that if the program can be delivered more quickly by utilizing several vaccines, then that’s fine,” Oxford professor Matthew Snape, the man behind the Com-COV2 experiment, told Reuters.

The study also discovered that, contrary to popular belief, mRNA vaccines are not the sole option to generate a good immune response to COVID-19 by immunization. There were also no safety concerns with a mix-and-match vaccine plus booster technique, as had been feared earlier.

Although more recent research reveal that while Omicron may be vaccine-resistant, it is also less severe than Delta, it is still uncertain how effective immunizations are against it.

There are also doubts about whether each new mutation will require its own booster, despite the fact that several companies are currently working on a vaccine for the Omicron type.