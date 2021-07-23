A shocking childbirth simulation video depicts what happens when a baby is born facing the wrong way.

Over 28 million people have seen a TikTok video of a gynecologist demonstrating how to deliver a breech baby using a dummy body.

Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist in Portland, Oregon, has published hundreds of videos on the site since she began her account in 2019.

On TikTok, she now has over 2.2 million followers.

Dr. Lincoln utilizes a replica of the pelvis area with the feet of a plastic baby poking out from the interior of a vagina in the video released in June.

“I thought it was time to show you a breech delivery,” Lincoln says in the video, after a previous birth simulation video she posted was seen 75 million times.

“They present something that seems clandestine and mysteriousâ€”and this is because the great majority of people are not taught about or have ever seen childbirth,” Lincoln said when asked why her birth simulation videos are so popular. Abstinence-only sex education is particularly popular in the United States. This leaves the majority of young people in the dark regarding how their bodies work, especially when it comes to childbirth.”

During most pregnancies, the baby’s head will progress closer to the birth canal. The baby’s buttocks and perhaps feet are positioned in such a way that they will be born first, rather than the head, in a breech birth.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, this occurs in about 1 out of every 25 full-term deliveries.

Except in rare instances, such as when the baby is the second baby of a twin delivery, most breech deliveries in the United States are delivered via Caesarean section, as Lincoln describes in the video.

“We guide the feet while the patient pushes,” she continues, using the mannequin to demonstrate what happens during a live breech birth. We don’t pull; instead, we try to maintain the back facing up as much as possible to make the birth easier.”

“After the baby is delivered up to the shoulder blades, we sweep one arm out at a time,” she continues. This is a condensed version of the information.