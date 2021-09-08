A seven-fold increase in COVID treatment is attributed to a monoclonal antibody study.

The use of the COVID-19 medication has increased seven-fold as a result of the latest findings from a monoclonal antibody research.

Monoclonal antibodies, when used to treat COVID-19 patients soon after their diagnosis, significantly reduce hospitalization and death from the condition, according to a study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

A limited fraction of eligible patients in the United States were able to get the potentially lifesaving medication before the study, which was done in collaboration with the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, lead author and UPMC infectious disease pharmacist Erin McCreary said, “Now, we’re able to offer monoclonal antibodies in the context of a clinical trial at every single one of our available treatment sites—resulting in a 7.5-fold increase in the number of eligible patients receiving this treatment.”

Monoclonal antibodies bind to viruses in the same way that regular antibodies do, but they’re also programmed to detect a specific portion of the virus called the spike protein. The treatment inhibits the virus from adhering to cells and infecting them by focusing on the component on the shell.

Both Eli Lilly and Company medicines approved for emergency use by the FDA—bamlanivimab-etesevimab and casirivimab-imdevimab—were safe and looked to be similarly effective, according to data from UPMC patients.

Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients took part in the trial, which ran from March 10 to June 25.

Researchers were able to overcome racial discrepancies in who received therapy thanks to the study’s expanded use of monoclonal antibodies. When FDA approval was originally given, monoclonal antibodies were used extensively.

Dr. Derek Angus, co-author and UPMC’s chief innovation officer, said, “The entire globe is in a race to contain the virus that causes COVID-19.” “Monoclonal antibodies are currently our greatest option for keeping ourselves and our loved ones alive and out of the hospital if we catch COVID-19.”

“In our search for a cure, we’ve been fortunate enough to have a variety of possibilities, which leaves clinicians wondering: Which one is best for my patient? Right now, the best option is the one you can give your patient the quickest,” he continued.

The trial's next phase will look at how well monoclonal antibody treatments perform against different coronavirus strains, including Delta, which is now the most common.