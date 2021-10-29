A seed-like bug appears to be baked into the bun in a viral photo of a McDonald’s burger.

After posting an image of what he said was a McDonald’s hamburger with a bug baked into the bun, a Reddit user went viral. At the time of writing, the post had 37,000 upvotes, and thousands of people had come to the comments area to relish in the disgusting situation.

It’s not the first time a customer has turned to social media after a bad experience with a huge corporation—in fact, it’s become one of the most successful ways to draw a company’s attention to poor quality, service, or other problems. Employees have also joined in on the bandwagon, often utilizing social media to “expose” their companies’ apparent problematic activities.

The photo was shot “about 7:30” on Thursday, according to Redditor u/stf29—also known as Seth—who shared it in the “Mildly Infuriating” topic on Thursday. He’d just grabbed a McDonald’s burger to-go in Helena, Alabama, and planned to eat it at home.

“I [opened]the burger box, saw the dark spot, looked closer, and realized it was an insect,” he explained.

The image is self-explanatory. The top of the bun was shown up close, atop two patties and melted cheese. There are several white sesame seeds on the bun, except for one that is a dark brown tint. On closer study, the sesame-seed-sized thing is revealed to be an insect, complete with legs and antennae.

“A moment of repulsion” followed the epiphany, Seth explained. After presenting it to his mother, he stated the two “thought it funny and unsurprising.” He continued, “We don’t generally eat at [McDonald’s] unless it’s a last resort.”

Seth claims that he “[contacted]the store via email,” but that he has received “no response as of yet.”

McDonald’s has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Viewers gushed about how meme-worthy the photo was in the comments section. u/fied1k punned “Bug Mac.” “Served with an insecti-side of fries,” u/Doc-in-a-box added.

Aside from the jokes, numerous commentators submitted stories that matched, if not exceeded, the original article.

“Once, my dad got a deep fried spider with his fries,” u/Felsig27 remarked.

u/kirstet wrote, “I once had half a cockroach inside [a]burger bun.” “How come half?” So, as I was pondering, I inadvertently ate the other half. This is a condensed version of the information.