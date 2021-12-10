A Russian teacher is said to have been fired because of an NSFW Instagram post.

According to various sources, a Russian schoolteacher was recently sacked after sharing a risqué video on social media.

According to the New York Post, the teacher, Viktoria Kashirina, was shown “stripping down to lingerie and caressing herself while writhing on a bed and humping the floor” on the video. She originally shared the video on Instagram, but her account has since been removed.

Kashirina received an angry response from a student’s mother when she viewed the video.

According to the Australian news site News.com.au, the mother replied, “Please do not post such graphic films, or close [your social media].” “My kid is watching this, and you’re getting a lot of praise—but not as a teacher.” Kashirina chose to stop the mother and her pupil from viewing her profile rather than pulling it down, but it was “too late.” The school’s management had already received a complaint.

“Your controversial content has gone viral among students and their parents. The storm has already risen, and we must respond in some way “According to Russian news site Komsomolskaya Pravda, a school director allegedly told Kashirina.

“Because I have two children of my own, I can empathize with these parents. Everyone has the right to freedom of expression, but in exercising that right, you have now trampled on ours “The director went on.

“We have the right not to follow this road if you want to prove yourself. You’ve been fired.” Kashirina isn’t the only teacher to have her job terminated due to her social media presence.

Todd Erdman, a Central Florida school teacher, was fired in 2019 after kids saw many of his “lewd” TikTok videos, according to ClickOrlando.

“Erdman was seen yelling and joking while drinking a beer in the morning, claiming that he required the booze because of the “idiots” he worked with. Others showed him making or lip-syncing obscene sexual comments in a candlelit bathtub “According to the station,

Amy Krupps, a North Carolina history teacher, was fired earlier this year after the school administration discovered her OnlyFans account, according to Fox News. She resigned from her position as a result of her embarrassment. Despite the fact that Kashirina was supposedly told she was fired by the school director, The Post said that she has yet to get "further notice."