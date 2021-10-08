A Redditor was chastised for forcing her daughter to stay home from dance in order to babysit her younger siblings.

After questioning if they were wrong for not letting their daughter to attend a school dance because she is needed to babysit her two siblings, a parent, whose gender was not given, was widely lambasted on the subreddit “Am I the A**hole.” Since it was published earlier this week, the piece has received 14,700 votes and almost 2,000 comments.

The parent, who goes by the Reddit handle goodidahopotato, revealed that they are planning an overnight trip with their sisters, which only works out on one date. “Bindi,” their daughter, said she was looking forward to a Halloween school dance, but it was on the same night as the parents’ overnight excursion.

“I hated to break her heart, but I had no choice but to inform her she couldn’t attend,” the Redditor added.

“Fritz,” Bindi’s brother, has autism, according to them, and “he’s nonverbal, hasn’t made eye contact, and hasn’t been toilet trained.”

“This makes him much more difficult to leave with someone than his sisters were when they were younger—I could easily get a sitter for them,” goodidahopotato commented. “The only individuals willing to take Fritz outside of our home are his grandparents, who will be unable to watch him that weekend.” He also gets along well with Bindi, therefore she’s our only alternative.” Bindi’s sister, “Ava,” was unable to watch Fritz that weekend since she was scheduled to have surgery soon before the dance and would not be fully recovered, according to the parent.

“[Bindi] responded by scowling up to her room and said she “didn’t realize her siblings were so much more important,” goodidahopotato wrote. “I’ve tried knocking on her door and calling her, but she always directs me to voicemail.” The Redditor closed the post by noting that they understood Bindi’s frustrations, but that she needed to “make a modest sacrifice for the family.” The overnight excursion, the parent said to a commenter, was to spend time with their youngest sister, who will be relocating worldwide after the new year. They stated that this would be the final time they would be together for a while. Bindi often babysits one to two times each week, according to them.

