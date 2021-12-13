A Reddit user posts texts from their boss demanding that they cover a shift at the last minute, causing a stir online.

After sharing a recent exchange with his supervisor on Reddit, the internet has been arguing how much an employee owes their employer—especially on days off.

YoloCowboy, a Redditor, posted a screenshot of a text discussion between him and his manager on the “r/antiwork” forum, which has received over 17,000 votes.

The screenshot was captioned, “S**tty management trying to persuade me to come in with less than an hour notice.”

“Hey, I know you live really far away,” the text began, “but a couple people called out today—could you come in?”

While YoloCowboy has had bad management in the past, “this takes the cake,” he told The Washington Newsday on Reddit.

After explaining that arriving in 48 minutes would be impossible given his out-of-state location and the short notice on a Sunday, the Redditor wrote to his manager, “surely you understand?”

“I don’t comprehend anything,” the manager replied. “We’ve talked about your unwillingness to work on call, [Redacted].” We’re a team here, and you’re acting as if you’re on the bench. “Are you someone I can rely on?” According to The Washington Newsday, the Redditor chose not to go to work after this exchange.

He told The Washington Newsday, “I did not go into the shift.” “Either way, I was quitting or getting fired, so I spent my time at home resting and waiting for the consequences.” I thought about stepping in, but when he stated my ‘unwillingness,’ I chose to stand firm.” They claimed they got a call from HR the next morning confirming his resignation and asked where to mail his final check.

Many individuals commented on the article, saying that employees don’t owe their employers extensive reasons for why they can’t make it into work, especially when it comes to last-minute demands.

One Redditor added, “‘sorry, I’m busy’ is also completely valid.”

Many people suggested that if a supervisor texts you while you’re on vacation, you should simply disregard the message.

One individual wrote, “Do. Not. Answer. Your. Phone. When. Not. Working.”

“Just don’t [reply]to messages on days off unless you have a contract that says you have to. If pressed, simply state that I turned off my phone for the day to relax and de-stress. This is a condensed version of the information.