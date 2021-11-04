A Realtor calculates the value of the Simpsons’ home at 742 Evergreen Terrace.

For more than two decades, The Simpsons has been a staple on our television screens, with the yellow family lives in the fictional town of Springfield.

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie have relocated a few times over the years, but they always end up back at 742 Evergreen Terrace, right next to their long-suffering neighbor, Ned Flanders.

The basement, dining room, kitchen, clandestine “rumpus room,” treehouse, and the kids’ bedrooms have all been shown in various episodes, not to mention the garage in every opening sequence.

Now, realtors have taken all of the information we have about the detached home and calculated how much it would be valued in today’s market.

Garretts Real Estate Group posted a witty ad for the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with 2,200 square feet. They predict that the pre-1989 property would fetch $449,900 in today’s market.

They stated: “A lovely two-story home with a finished basement. Into the foyer, you enter through the arched front door. A pleasant sitting room with a bay window is to the left, and the dining room, which also has a bay window, is to the right. The living room and kitchen are located in the back of the house.

“There are four bedrooms on the second floor! A master bedroom with a luxurious ensuite bathroom. There is also a bathroom on the second floor. A wooden picket fence and a low box hedge surround the backyard. There’s also a custom treehouse and a patio!” They also mentioned how close the family home is to a lot of amenities, including Springfield International Airport, the General Hospital, The Wax Museum, Springfield Elementary, and the mall.

Garretts’ drew inspiration from author Matt Groening’s native state of Oregon, visiting a real Springfield in the Beaver State.

They explained: “The actual cost of the Simpson house is difficult to estimate, but based on the numbers and some of the significant features, the house is worth around $449,900.

“We did some research and looked at some recent SOLDS in Springfield, Oregon to get the projected worth of The Simpsons home. We located a few comparable homes that were a good match and applied the same method to figure out how much a home is worth.” The similarities they made ranged from. This is a condensed version of the information.