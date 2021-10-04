A rabid fox bites a Florida woman in front of her children, and she says she won’t let go.

According to accounts, a Florida woman was bitten by a rabid fox in front of her children in Weston, Broward County.

Annie Mathew told CBS Miami that when they arrived at their home in Weston, a neighborhood about 30 miles northwest of Miami, they were greeted by a grey fox.

Mathew observed “something” going under her car after arriving at the site.

“I advised the girls not to get out of the car because you could hear a high-pitched cry, somewhat like a quacking, a huge sound,” Mathew told CBS in a piece published on Sunday.

When the mother got out of the car to see what was underneath, the fox dug its teeth into her ankle, resulting in a battle.

“I was shaking my leg, and it was still clinging to it. It wouldn’t let go of my feet; it had a grip on me and wouldn’t let go,” Mathew explained.

“I was shaking and battling with it, striking it with my purse, my phone, and when it finally broke off after about a minute, it rushed underneath the car and tried to get in via the garage.”

The fox showed signs of being rabid, and the animal was eventually diagnosed with rabies. Mathew is currently receiving life-saving post-exposure treatment, which entails a series of shots.

Rabies is a deadly viral infection that affects mammals’ brains and spinal cords. When people are bitten by an infected animal, the virus is frequently transmitted.

Once symptoms manifest in people, the disease is usually always fatal. It has the highest mortality rate of any disease known to man. Despite this, rabies is preventable, albeit those who have been exposed to the virus should seek treatment as soon as possible to avoid developing the condition.

Mathew explained, “I can’t articulate the fear I experience.” “The rabies vaccine routine is that you get a series of doses on day one. On the third day, you return for additional injections. Then at seven o’clock, which is today, I returned to the ER for shots. I also have to return on the 29th to obtain more photos. But I’m concerned. This is a condensed version of the information.