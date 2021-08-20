A quarter of Americans oppose the COVID vaccine mandate for flying and attending crowded events, according to a poll.

According to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, one-quarter of Americans, or 25%, oppose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be able to fly, while 27% oppose a mandate to attend crowded public events.

More Americans, 57 percent and 56 percent, backed vaccine mandates for air travel and attending crowded public events, respectively, while 17 percent indicated they were undecided.

According to the study, a majority of the population supports a rule forcing people to get vaccinated while traveling by plane or attending public events. According to the Associated Press, about six out of ten respondents support mandatory vaccines for hospital and health-care professionals, military personnel, restaurant and store employees, and other public-facing professions.

Although the percentage is lower than in other cases, a majority of Americans support mandatory vaccinations for persons going to pubs or restaurants. According to the Associated Press, 51 percent of those polled would support the measure, while 28 percent would oppose it.

As the Delta variant rages, more states and school districts impose mask and vaccination measures, and the nation’s hospitals once again overflow to capacity, COVID-19 anxiety in the United States is at an all-time high, according to a recent poll.

According to the poll, 41% are “extremely” or “very” concerned about infecting themselves or their family with the virus. This is up from 21% in June and nearly the same as in January, when 43% were extremely or very concerned, during the country’s last large spike.

“I wouldn’t have said this a couple of years ago, but I’m not as confident in America’s ability to take care of itself as I once was,” David Bowers, a 42-year-old business analyst in Peoria, a Phoenix suburb.

Bowers, a Democrat, and his wife, a public school teacher, were among the first to get vaccinated. But they’re worried about their girls, aged 7 and 9, going to school in a state where the governor, Doug Ducey, a Republican, passed a law prohibiting school districts from requiring masks or immunizations.

