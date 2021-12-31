A Public Health Alert Has Been Issued For Meat and Poultry Imported From China.

A public health notice has been issued for Chinese meat and poultry products. They’ve been ruled “ineligible” for entry into the United States.

The products in question lack an appropriate establishment number on the packaging and were not submitted to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for “import reinspection,” according to the FSIS.

The FSIS is in charge of ensuring that all imported meat, poultry, and egg products are “safe, wholesome, unadulterated, and appropriately labeled and packaged,” according to the FDA.

Its import certification checklist includes ensuring that the products comply with the same labeling rules as domestically manufactured goods. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must inspect such imported goods as well.

The impacted products are regarded “ineligible to import into the United States, making them unfit for human consumption,” due to their lack of an eligible establishment number and reinspection.

The problem was discovered after an inquiry by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, according to the agency (APHIS). The inquiry is still underway, and no recall has been issued because officials have yet to identify or contact the products’ importers. Furthermore, the total amount of damaged merchandise is yet “unknown.” The FSIS has released a list of the products that are subject to the public health alert, as well as images of their labels and specific codes to search for. With particular UPC codes or serial numbers, these products include “Hao Wei Wu Foods Meat Pork Sausage Spicy Orange Box/Chinese Noodles (Sour),” “Master Kang Spicy Gravy Beef,” “Xiu Wen Food Duck Family Pack,” and “Fuding Ding Wei Foods Honey BBQ Wings.”

There have been no complaints of any adverse effects associated to the intake of these items as of the announcement date, according to the agency. However, shops who may have purchased these items should not sell them. Consumers are also advised not to eat the products and instead dispose of them in double bags to prevent animals from accessing them.