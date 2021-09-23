A poignant obituary written by a brother for ‘A Special Sister’ has gone viral.

On social media, a brother’s emotional obituary for his beloved sister has gone viral as a sincere and honest expression of love and loss.

Erik Sydow, 64, originally wrote his obituary to the Los Angeles Times for his sister Karen Ann Sydow, 61.

Karen, who died on September 5, had cerebral palsy throughout her life. On September 7, the New York Times published her obituary, titled “A Special Sister.”

However, Daniel Miller, one of the newspaper’s correspondents, was so affected by the 189-word homage that he chose to share it on Twitter, calling it “amazing.”

Miller’s post was retweeted over 27,500 times and liked by over 248,500 people on Twitter, indicating that the material struck a chord with many people online.

Erik and Karen’s relationship, their final encounter, and the anguish that comes with the loss of a loved one were all detailed in the book.

The heartbreaking obituary states, “In memory of my sister who never had wishes or misgivings.”

“She had Cerebral Palsy from birth and could never say more than three words.”

“Mom,” “Donalds,” and “piano” are the three terms listed in the piece.

Karen, according to legend, referred to her favorite restaurant, McDonald’s, as Donalds while she was alive.

The obituary goes on to say that the pandemic made it “beyond difficult” for Erik and Karen to see one other, as it did for so many others. In fact, according to the article, they had only recently began to spend time together again.

Erik goes on to explain in vivid detail their final adventure together.

He adds, “We went for a sunny bike ride; she laughed and clapped her hands.” Karen said, ‘Mom, Mom,’ when we stopped at the lake for a picnic lunch. Erik remembers hugging his sister and explaining that “mom isn’t here anymore.” Their mother went away in May, and their father passed away in 2007.

Erik recalls his sister doing anything unusual in response to his words. “Out of the blue, Karen rested her head on my shoulder and tears streamed down her cheek. He writes, “Yes, she understood.”

She died of heart and pulmonary failure two weeks later. Erik says in the obituary, “I think she really wanted to be with mom,” before sending one last note to his “special.” This is a condensed version of the information.