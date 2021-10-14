A picture of a Kellogg’s striker braving torrential rain on the picket line has gone viral.

Despite ongoing industrial action, a striking image of a Kellogg’s worker standing tough on a picket line during pouring rain has surfaced online.

Since Tuesday, October 5, more than 1,400 Kellogg Company employees from the company’s U.S. cereal plants have been on strike over a variety of problems, including the potential loss of premium healthcare, holiday pay, and some vacation time.

Union officials are also concerned that certain jobs may be relocated to Mexico, where production and employee labor are not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

While the strike is still going on, the misery of Kellogg’s employees has been brought to light after a photo snapped from the picket line went popular on social media.

An unnamed Kellogg’s employee is seen carrying a protest sign aloft under a torrential downpour. Several fires can be seen in the photo, which were only recently put out by rain, while the worker stands erect in a hooded jacket, seemingly unaffected by the weather.

“Middle of the night- torrential downpour- fire is drowned out- BUT Local 50g remains strong and our picket sign is taller now than ever before,” the photograph was first shared to the Kellogg Union Members Appreciation Page on Facebook.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers’ International Union also shared the image, which was posted a few hours later in a sign of unity.

An accompanying description stated, “This hazy, foggy cell phone snapshot captured by Erin Shaffer in Omaha, Neb. (Local 50G) is worth a thousand words.”

The Washington Newsday has reached out to Shaffer for comment.

The moving image has already garnered traction on Reddit, where it has already received over 86,000 upvotes in a single post.

Last night in Omaha, Nebraska, a Kellogg’s employee went on strike.

Michael Sainato, a labor and economic justice reporter, also shared the photo on Twitter, where it has received over 8,400 retweets and 48,000 likes.

