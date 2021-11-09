A petition to remove James Corden from the upcoming film “Wicked” has received over 60,000 signatures.

James Corden’s previous performances in high-profile musical adaptations have enraged moviegoers to the point where hundreds of individuals are opposed to him being in the upcoming Wicked film.

60,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to keep the late-night presenter out of the cast of the highly anticipated film adaptation of the iconic musical.

The petition’s description reads, “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the creation of Wicked the movie.” “That pretty much sums it up.” Corden, 43, has long been chastised by musical fans for his over-representation in films and musicals, with the Gavin and Stacey star starring in the critically panned Cats in 2020, as well as Into the Woods, Trolls, The Prom, and, most recently, Cinderella.

Corden’s co-starring role in Amazon Prime’s new Cinderella film with Camilla Cabello was a stumbling block for pop culture aficionados who were underwhelmed.

Corden’s agents have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Despite earning a Tony Award for his work in One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012, Corden has become a person in the musical world who is reviled.

Corden’s portrayal as Bustopher Jones in Cats, on the other hand, was so bad that Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical’s writer, said he acquired a dog to cope.

“As I wrote it, Bustopher was uninterrupted. Don’t be fooled by other versions of the story “According to NME, Webber remarked this in a recent YouTube live commentary for a 1998 film version of the stage show.

“Other versions included unfunny interpolations that I pleaded to be removed. I was able to eliminate the most of them. I can’t tell you how un-Eliot everything was in this song… He didn’t spend much time on a seesaw.” The petition is making the rounds on social media, with Twitter users keeping tabs on the number of signatories.

Twitter user Jack Remington joked, “I’ve never signed a petition so rapidly in my life.”

In my whole life, I have never signed a petition so rapidly.

twitter.com/vLxxD3gG1n

@jackremmington — jack rem x (@jackremmington) 7 November 2021 “Me making fresh email accounts to sign the ‘keep James Corden out of Wicked’ petition,” one person quipped. This is a condensed version of the information.