A ‘passionate’ 35-year-old Ohio woman who advocated for better cancer care has died.

Patient advocate Tori Geib, who battled for improved treatment options for cancer patients in Ohio and died of the disease at the age of 35, has received tributes.

Geib, from Ohio, was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after turning 30 in 2016. At the time, she was employed as an assistant sous chef and food and beverage manager. Geib’s cancer was metastatic, meaning it had moved beyond the breast to other parts of his body.

She died on November 1st, approximately five years after being diagnosed with the condition.

Geib campaigned against the “fail first” policy, which mandates that late-stage cancer patients be offered less expensive treatments first before being upgraded to more expensive choices if those treatments fail.

For three months, the former sous chef received fail-first treatment. She earlier stated in an interview with The Columbus Dispatch: “My cancer could have been managed more effectively.

“It almost seems criminal to do that to individuals knowing that the science was there and everything was in place except for the insurance.”

Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 252 into law in December 2020, prohibiting the use of fail-first prescription coverage policies for patients with stage four metastatic cancer.

At the time, she told The Columbus Dispatch: “When we have the technology to keep people alive, I see far too many young men and women dying of this disease.

“To keep people living longer, we need to make sure we’re offering them the most up-to-date treatment. That is the ultimate goal.” In addition to being a dedicated advocate, Geib was a passionate cook and baker who competed in county and state fair events, according to an obituary. She also enjoyed travel and music, singing in a church choir and playing a variety of instruments.

The Columbus Dispatch quoted Dr. Bhuvana Ramaswamy, the head of the breast medical oncology team at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital, as saying: “She was a young woman who might have concentrated only on her cancer and her life after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

“Instead, she turned her problem into a goal, becoming a local and national advocate for patients with metastatic breast cancer.”

Susan G. Komen for the Cure of Breast Cancer tweeted: “The news has broken our hearts. This is a condensed version of the information.